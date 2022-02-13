Charlton Athletic were defeated 2-1 by Wigan Athletic in League One yesterday.

The Addicks went into the game sat in the mid-table, knowing that that if their going to make any sort of play-off push it will have to come sooner rather than later.

Johnnie Jackson’s side started this one brightly and got the better of Wigan. Elliott Lee’s header capped off a nicely worked Charlton attack.

Not so long later, Callum Lang was fouled in the penalty area and Will Keane drilled the resulting penalty straight down the middle to equalise on his return to the Wigan side.

Substitute Stephen Humphrys stole the win for Wigan in the second-half.

Despite a positive first twenty minutes, it was overall an uninspiring performance from Charlton. Many players failed to impress, and here we look at three disappointing player performances that stood out from the rest…

Sean Clare – WhoScored rating 5.5

The 25-year-old was bullied by the Wigan attackers for the full 90 minutes, and Clare was the one who brought Lang down in the box in the first-half which resulted in Wigan scoring the penalty.

Overall, Clare won zero aerial duels and made zero tackles, whilst playing at centre-back throughout – some poor stats for the former Oxford United man.

Craig MacGillivray – WhoScored rating 5.8

MacGillivray had an afternoon to forget between the sticks – the Scotsman faced three shots on target and only saved one of them. MacGillivray also had kicking accuracy of 17% which is far from good enough. The former Pompey keeper made zero claims of the ball from set pieces during the match, an area where Wigan looked threatening and ultimately scored from.

Jonathan Leko – WhoScored rating 6.2

Leko offered nothing upfront for Charlton players today, with the side struggling to make the ball stick at the top end of the pitch. Leko had the least amount of touches in the game (20) and when he was on the ball he was dispossessed a staggering four times in the match.