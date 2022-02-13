Wigan Athletic won 2-1 against Charlton Athletic in League One yesterday.

Wigan hosted Charlton knowing three points and a good performance was a must after being a little off the boil of late.

The Latics did just that and won in a more comfortable fashion than the score line reflects. Charlton posed very little threat for Leam Richardson’s side overall in the match.

Charlton opened the scoring after just seven minutes as Elliott Lee headed home from an Adam Matthews cross, finishing off a well worked move.

Wigan fought straight back at Johnnie Jackson’s side and won a penalty through a nice bit of trickery from Callum Lang. Will Keane slotted the resulting penalty to grab his 15th league goal of the campaign.

Wigan were persistent in pushing for the winner throughout the second half and it finally came when Stephen Humphrys converted from close range, just three minutes after having come on as a substitute.

There was plenty of impressive performances amongst the Wigan players today, however here we look at three players who stood out from the rest…

James McClean – WhoScored rating 7.1

Some fans have been critical of McClean in recent weeks, however yesterday he was back to his best. Terrorising defenders and being aggressive when winning the ball high up the pitch, the Republic of Ireland international fits the left-wing-back role perfectly as it given him the license to go forwards whilst being reliable defensively.

In yesterday’s match McClean was fouled the most out of any players on the pitch (3) and made the most successful tackles (2).

Jason Kerr – WhoScored rating 6.8

Kerr has struggled to adapt to life so far playing in the EFL after moving over from St Johnstone on deadline day in the summer, and the Scotsman has struggled when being played in a two centre-back partnership in the cup competitions.

However, Kerr stood out yesterday on the right side of a back three, winning the most duels in the match (11) and boasting the most tackles in the match (2).

Curtis Tilt – WhoScored rating 6.6

Despite his low match rating, defender Curtis Tilt was immense in the left-side of a back three for Wigan v Charlton. The January signing showed a different side to his game almost going forwards like a left-back. Tilt had the most shots in the match (2) and was also solid defensively throughout.