Sunderland made the long journey to London to face AFC Wimbledon on Saturday and returned home with a share of the points after a 1-1 draw.

That is a result that sees Sunderland sitting in 4th place of the League One table as they continue their fight for a play-off place and hoped-for promotion.

Match report

Under new manager Alex Neil, the first half saw Sunderland boss the possession (59%) in a game where home side Wimbledon (5) had more shots at goal than Sunderland (3) over the opening 45 minutes. It was an opening half where the home side took an early lead, Luke McCormick (20′) putting them ahead from the penalty spot.

However, Sunderland continued to press the home side and 15 minutes later they were back on level terms. It was Alex Pritchard (35′) who hauled them back into the game with his third goal of the season. It was enough to see spoils shared at the half-time whistle.

The second half saw Sunderland with more of the ball (56.5%) than the home side as they probed for an opening and a further goal. It was a half where The Dons had more shots (6) than the Black Cats (4) in what was a tight affair.

Despite their promptings and probings, neither side was able to fashion a goal to take all three points. Instead, the main action to come out of the second half was the 90th-minute dismissal of Wimbledon scorer McCormick for a second yellow card.

Here are three Sunderland players who failed to shine in the 1-1 draw in Neil’s first game in charge…

Jermaine Defoe – WhoScored rating 5.81

Defoe was a popular signing when returning to the Black Cats for a second spell last month. The 39-year-old veteran striker had been out of football since being released by Rangers. There is likely a lot to come from him but Saturday’s 30-minute substitute appearance didn’t show that. His time on the pitch saw him make just three pass attempts and only one of those was completed. Apart from that…nothing really.

Carl Winchester – WhoScored rating 5.99

Winchester was another Sunderland man whose performance wasn’t quite on against AFC Wimbledon. Before being hauled off on 62 minutes, he had only fashioned one shot at goal and made one tackle. He did complete 21 passes from 27 attempts but none of these were key passes creating chances for teammates.

Callum Doyle – WhoScored rating 6.00

The 18-year-old defender Doyle was another Black Cat who didn’t impress in a dour draw in London. The youngster only won one header and made no tackles in the game. On a more positive note, he did make seven clearances in the game.

Data derived from the AFC Wimbledon vs Sunderland match profile of the WhoScored website