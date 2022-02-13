Derby County travelled to Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon and left Teesside with nothing after a 4-1 defeat.

That is a result that leaves the Rams 23rd in the table as they continue their fight against Championship relegation.

Match report

The first half saw Derby County shade the opening period’s possession (50.2%) in a half of few chances (Middlesbrough 4 – 3 Derby). It was a Rams mistake that saw Middlesbrough take an early lead, Derby’s Lee Buchanan (16′) putting through his own goal.

Wayne Rooney’s steeds fought back and young midfielder Max Bird (39′) scored his second of the season to bring the Rams level. However, a frantic last eight minutes of the half saw Boro go 3-1 up with Aaron Connolly (44′) and Matt Crooks (45+2′).

The second half saw Derby make a change, exciting youngster Festy Ebosele replacing Liam Thompson. It was also a start to the half that repeated events of the opening 45 minutes with a tight game seeing both sides struggling to gain a foothold.

Derby were seeing more of the game’s early possession and were taking the game to the home side as they looked to claw back the two-goal deficit they faced. However, as the game wore on it was Boro who looked the more assured and composed outfit. With time running out, it was Duncan Watmore (89′) who scored a fourth goal to give Chris Wilder’s men all three points.

Here are three Derby County players who struggled and failed to impress in the big loss vs Middlesbrough at The Riverside…

Lee Buchanan – WhoScored rating 4.58

It was a bad day at the office for centre-back Buchanan in the big loss against Middlesbrough. Not only did he put through his own goal but the 20-year-old committed an error leading to a further Boro goal. He did complete both his tackles and make four clearances but the negative side of his game was glaringly obvious.

Luke Plange – WhoScored rating 5.82

19-year-old Plange struggled to make any headway against a very well organised Middlesbrough outfit. He saw little of the ball (1.5%) for Derby and only fashioned one shot in the game. There were positives in that he completed 13 of 14 pass attempts but the rest of his game wasn’t up to that level against Chris Wilder’s men.

Ravel Morrison – WhoScored rating 5.92

Morrison was another Derby County man whose performance was disappointing at The Riverside. Playing as part of a two-man defensive midfield, the 29-year-old didn’t shine. Before he was substituted on 66 minutes, he completed just 11 passes from a low-volume 13 attempts. Other than this, he failed in his only tackle attempt and made just one clearance.

Data derived from the Middlesbrough vs Derby County match profile of the WhoScored website