Sheffield Wednesday will look to continue their hot run of form when they host Rotherham United in League One this afternoon.

Sheffield Wednesday go into today’s game in 8th and could move into the play-off places with a win over league leaders Rotherham United.

The Owls have won their last four games on the spin and have looked unstoppable of late. A convincing home win last time out against Wigan Athletic has lifted the spirits around the club with the Wednesday fans now dreaming of promotion.

However, tests in League One don’t come bigger than today’s, with Paul Warne’s side currently having won their last five league games.

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Defenders Dominic Iorfa and Lewis Gibson are back on the grass and are nearing a return from their muscle injuries – Chey Dunkley isn’t far behind the pair but is only ‘doing individual work.’

The Star also revealed that Josh Windass will miss the majority of the remainder of the season, but that his injury isn’t as bad as first feared, whilst Lee Gregory remains side lined with a toe injury.

Harlee Dean remains unavailable after going off against Morecambe and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru also misses out with an ankle injury he sustained in the same game.

Tyreece John-Jules and Olamide Shodipo are long-term absentees for the Owls.

Predicted XI

Peacock-Farrell (GK)

Storey

Hutchinson

Palmer

Hunt

Luongo

Byers

Bannan

Johnson

Paterson

Kamberi

Darren Moore may opt for an unchanged side from the one that beat Wigan in midweek. Rotherham’s playing style is very similar to Wigan’s with the hold-up strikers and pace out wide. Moore’s side combated this well on Tuesday evening and will hope it does the same this afternoon.

Midfielder Barry Bannan ran the show against Wigan so Wednesday fans will be looking for more of the same in this South Yorkshire derby.

The match is at Hillsborough Stadium and kicks off at 12pm on Sunday afternoon.