Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster has moved to thank everyone for their support after undergoing successful surgery on a season-ending hamstring injury.

Brewster, 21, had started to hit a strong run of form under Paul Heckingbottom’s management before being struck with injury during the first half of Sheffield United’s win over Peterborough United.

Since then, it has been confirmed that the former Liverpool man will be sidelined for the rest of the season.

Now, following surgery, Brewster has moved to provide fans with an update on Twitter.

The Sheffield United striker confirmed that the operation was successful, also moving to thank everyone who has sent messages of support following the blow.

Thank you everyone for your kind messages and support ❤️Just wanted to let you know the surgery went well this week and I am ready for the journey ahead. I’ll be supporting the team each week and can’t wait to reunite with the boys! They’ve been on fire recently 🤩 #UTB ⚔️❤️ — Rhian Brewster (@RhianBrewster9) February 11, 2022

Now, the focus will turn to recovering from the operation before beginning the road back to full fitness as Brewster looks to get himself fit and ready for the summer.

Reaching his potential

Brewster’s struggles since joining Sheffield United have been well-documented, but there’s no doubt that the forward could be a seriously dangerous striker in the years to come.

Still only 21, Brewster began to show why the Blades conjured up big money to bring him to Bramall Lane, scoring in 2-0 wins over Bristol City and Luton Town as well as slamming home an impressive volley in November’s loss to Blackburn Rovers.

The injury comes as a blow to his development and the momentum he was beginning to build up. But, it will be hoped that Brewster can come back stronger to help Heckingbottom’s side next season, regardless of whether they’re still in the Championship or if they’ve returned to the Premier League.