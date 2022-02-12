Portsmouth prodigy Toby Steward has put pen to paper on his first professional deal with the club, it has been confirmed.

The young goalkeeper turns 17 today (Saturday), opening the door for Portsmouth to secure his services on a professional deal.

Steward has impressed in Pompey’s youth ranks, with his displays earning him international recognition. The ‘keeper has trained with the England youth set-up and has been in and around the senior picture at Fratton Park.

Portsmouth have confirmed that Steward has penned a two-and-a-half-year deal with the club, keeping him on the books until the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Pompey academy starlet looks to be another promising ‘keeper to come through the club’s youth ranks, with Alex Bass also impressing on the senior stage when given the chance. Steward is yet to make his senior debut for the League One side, but he has been involved in eight matchday squads, including all five of Portsmouth’s EFL Trophy games this season.

Moving forward…

Now that Steward’s future has been secured, Pompey will be looking to continue his development as he bids to prove himself in the youth academy and earn a first senior appearance.

He is already on England’s radar and, with his new contract in mind too, it seems as though Portsmouth have a promising talent on their hands.

As well as the aforementioned Bass, who is currently out on loan, Portsmouth also have loaned in star Gavin Bazunu and January signing Oliver Webber available as options in between the sticks.