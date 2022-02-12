Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has explained his decision to keep striker Josh Coburn in January, despite interest from elsewhere.

Coburn has been in and around the first-team picture at the Riverside Stadium this season, playing 11 times for Middlesbrough across all competitions.

The 19-year-old striker was heavily linked with a move away from Boro during the January transfer window though, with a potential loan move touted in a bid to give him more game time on loan with another Football League club. Hartlepool United were heavily linked, but Coburn ended up staying with Middlesbrough.

Now, Boro boss Wilder has opened up on the reasons behind Coburn’s stay.

As quoted by Teesside Live, the Middlesbrough manager insisted that the youngster is still needed at the Riverside, insisting that it will do him good to remain with the club for now and learn from some of their more experienced players.

Here’s what he had to say:

“There was plenty of interest, but he is with us until the end of the season.

“We have two strikers starting and two or three on the bench. Eight or nine times out of ten, the two strikers come off because of the intensity we ask them to play at with our press. So it only takes one injury and then you’re short. Josh gives us different qualities as well.

“It’s quite lazy for people to say, ‘oh get him out on loan it’ll do him good’.

“But what about being involved in training every day with players that are playing at a high tempo, learning from the likes of Lee Peltier and Sol Bamba and us having the opportunity to coach young boys like Josh on how we want them to play.”

Wilder went on to say that the door isn’t shut on future loan moves for the youngster but added that he believes Coburn will only develop further over the next six months.

Moving forward…

With Coburn remaining among the squad for the rest of the season, he will be determined to show he can have an impact on the first-team with Middlesbrough.

So far this season, the striker has netted twice in two Championship starts, scoring three in 11 games across all competitions. He has shown he can be a nuisance for defenders and has impressed at youth level, so the striker will be keen to further his development and flourish under Wilder’s management.