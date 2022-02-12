Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Massimo Luongo is unsure of his future at Hillsborough, revealing he and “a few others” are in the same situation.

The 29-year-old completed another 90 minutes against Wigan Athletic in their midweek win. Luongo has played every minute in five of the last six League One games but is still facing some uncertainty regarding his future at Hillsborough.

Luongo is among the players who see their deals expire at the end of the season.

Now, the Australian international has opened up on the contract situation at Sheffield Wednesday.

Speaking with FTBL, the Sheffield Wednesday midfielder revealed a few players have opened talks over new deals, but said he remains in “limbo” over his long-term future. He went on to add that he could “definitely” go somewhere else, but insisted he wants to remain settled and comfortable at a club.

Here’s what he had to say:

“A few players have started contract talks in the past month because they want to know what they’re doing next season.

“I’ve asked the question but they’re still in limbo with it all. There’s me and a few others in the same situation.

“I’m at a good age – I’m playing and playing well. I’m not worried because I could definitely go somewhere else. But it would be nice to stay at a club where you’re comfortable and where you still have ambitions. But right now I don’t know what’s going on with my future.

“I’m just trying to enjoy and get the most out of every game.”

Moving forward…

Luongo will be hoping to maintain his place in Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday starting XI over the remainder of the season.

However, he will also be keen to get some clarity on his future as he closes in on the end of his deal.

The former QPR and Swindon Town man has struggled with injuries before, limiting his involvement since arriving at Sheffield Wednesday, but he has shown he has enough to be an influential player at Hillsborough.

Next up for Luongo and co is a tough clash with top-of-the-table Rotherham United, where Luongo will be looking to make his sixth start in seven games.