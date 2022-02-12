Blackburn Rovers’ winter target Josh Key has admitted he would have had a “tough decision” to make if Exeter City accepted a bid for him in January.

After the January transfer window closed, it emerged that the Exeter City man was a player looked at by Blackburn Rovers during the window as they looked to bolster their options on the right-hand side.

However, the Championship side brought in Deyovaisio Zeefuik and Key remains with the Grecians, who find themselves in another promotion bid this season.

Now, 22-year-old Key has insisted his full focus is on the cause at St. James’ Park after some January speculation.

As quoted by Devon Live, the Exeter City man admitted it would have been a “tough decision” if a bid had been accepted. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I tell people who know not to talk to me about it as I don’t want to think about it, as whatever will be will be.

“My heart is that I am a Devonshire lad and I want to help Exeter get promoted. For me to say I wouldn’t want to push my career on, that would be a lie, but I want the best for Exeter, and the best for me, is getting Exeter promoted.

“It would have been a tough decision but I am happy now I will finish the rest of the season with Exeter, we have a good chance of getting promoted, and that will help everyone. I would never say I wouldn’t want to help Exeter but I have got to look at my career as well as it is a short career, but I am still here, that’s the main thing.”

Exeter City’s promotion bid

Key remaining on board will be a big boost to the Grecians’ bid to make a long-awaited step up to League One.

The Devonshire club sit in 6th place as it stands, four points away from the automatic promotion spots with at least one game in hand on most of the teams around them. Matt Taylor’s side have the wind in their sails too, winning four of their last five League Two games and on a run of six games without defeat in the fourth tier.

Next up for Key and co is a long trip to Bradford City, who find themselves in 11th place – seven points away from the top seven.