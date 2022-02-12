Charlton Athletic will be looking to get back to winning ways this afternoon as they prepare to face title contenders Wigan Athletic.

After their three-game winning run was halted by Bolton Wanderers in midweek, Charlton Athletic will be looking to get back on track with a statement win over Wigan Athletic.

The Addicks sit in 13th place heading into today’s game, 10 points away from the relegation zone and 14 away from the play-off spots.

As for Wigan Athletic, they find themselves right in the thick of it at the top, nine points behind league leaders Rotherham United with three games in hand and tied on points with 3rd placed MK Dons with four games in hand. They too will be determined to get back to winning ways, with Leam Richardson’s side without a League One win in three games.

Charlton Athletic team news

Johnnie Jackson has no fresh injury worries to contend with heading into today’s game, so it could be a similar squad to the one that travelled up to Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday night.

Sam Lavelle may be pushing for a start after making a return off the bench against Ian Evatt’s side, while Scott Fraser will be keen to get his first start in Charlton Athletic colours too.

Predicted XI

(3-1-4-2)

MacGillivray (GK)

Lavelle

Inniss

Famewo

Dobson

Clare

Fraser

Gilbey

Purrington

Washington

Aneke

Jackson has some room to tinker with his starting XI, with a potential return for Sam Lavelle freeing Sean Clare to play in a more advanced role at wing-back. Mason Burstow is another option at the top of the pitch too if Jackson options against reverting to the Conor Washington-Chuks Aneke strike partnership.

The game will be hosted at the DW Stadium and kick-off is at 15:00.