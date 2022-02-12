Birmingham City welcome Luton Town in the Championship this afternoon.

Birmingham City welcome Luton Town to St Andrew’s later this afternoon, in what promises to be a compeitive game.

The Hatters have once again been a surprise package this season, emerging as top-six contenders in recent weeks.

Blues meanwhile have been inconsistent as ever, and go into today’s game with just one win in their last 11 Championship fixtures.

Birmingham City team news

As per bcfc.com, Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer will be without Tahith Chong and Taylor Richards who are both stepping up their recovery from injury at Wast Hills.

Elsewhere, Troy Deeney looks set to miss out again, whilst Bowyer will make late calls on defensive duo Marc Roberts and Teden Mengi ahead of kick-off.

Predicted XI

Etheridge (GK)

Bela

Pedersen

Woods

Colin

Graham

Gardner

Sunjic

Hernandez

Hogan

Taylor

With defensive options light, Bowyer looks like he could have something of a selection headache going into today’s game.

Should both Mengi and Roberts be ruled out, we could see Ryan Woods slot into a back-line alongside Kristian Pedersen and Maxime Colin.

Elsewhere, Onel Hernandez could come into the starting XI after coming off the bench and netting v Bournemouth last time out, and in a no.10 position he could compliment what would be a strong attacking three alongside Scott Hogan and Lyle Taylor.

Today’s game kicks off at 3pm at St Andrew’s – a win for Birmingham City could see them leapfrog Swansea City in 16th, whilst a win for the Hatters could see them into the playoff places/