Peterborough United will be determined to make a long-awaited return to winning ways against Preston North End this afternoon.

Darren Ferguson’s side are in desperate need of a win, with their six-game winless run in the league leaving them at risk of drifting deeper into the Championship relegation zone.

As it stands, Peterborough United sit in 22nd place, two points behind 21st placed Reading with a game in hand. Both Cardiff City and Hull City have embarked on winning runs at different times this year, but it looks as though it could be a straight shoot-out between the Posh and the Royals to stay in the league.

This afternoon, Posh face Preston North End, who have surged up the table since Ryan Lowe’s arrival. The Lilywhites sit in 12th place, only four points away from the play-off spots having lost only one league game since Lowe’s appointment.

Peterborough United team news

Dan Butler, Harrison Burrows and Jack Taylor all remain unavailable through injury this afternoon, and Mark Beevers is set to stay sidelined, leaving Ferguson with some limited options to pick from.

Nathan Thompson could be fit to return, but it could be a similar squad to the one that travelled to Cardiff City in midweek.

Predicted XI

(3-4-1-2)

Benda (GK)

Thompson

Kent

Edwards

Ward

Fuchs

Norburn

Mumba

Poku

Clarke-Harris

Marriott

After Ferguson’s midweek rallying cry, Peterborough United must pick up all three points this afternoon. There is some room for changes in attack, with Callum Morton, Ricky-Jade Jones and Sammie Szmodics all options.

The tie, hosted at the Weston Homes Community Stadium, kicks off at 15:00.