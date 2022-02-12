Millwall welcome Cardiff City in the Championship this afternoon.

Millwall welcome Cardiff City to The Den later today, with both sides looking to climb up the Championship table in the second half of this season.

Gary Rowett’s Lions side have endured some tough fixtures in recent weeks, having won just one of their last six in the league.

Steve Morison’s Cardiff meanwhile have moved to 12 points above the drop zone after a run of three-straight wins in the Championship.

Millwall team news

As per millwallfc.co.uk, Rowett will definitely be without Tom Bradshaw, Sheyi Ojo and Ryan Leonard this afternoon.

Arsenal loanee Daniel Ballard has recently return to action for Millwall’s U23 side though today’s game is expected to come too soon for the defender.

Scott Malone will be assessed before kick-off today, but the likes of Jed Wallace and George Saville are fit and available for selection.

Predicted XI

Bialkowski (GK)

M. Wallace

Cooper

Pearce

Hutchinson

McNamara

Mitchell

Kieftenbeld

Bennett

J. Wallace

Afobe

Rowett doesn’t have too much in the way of rational players, especially in the defensive third.

So expect an unchanged back-line, but expect the Lions boss to accommodate Jed Wallace in the starting XI – Ollie Burke could make way for Wallace, with the Sheffield United loanee having failed to really make an impression as of yet.

Elsewhere, both Saville and Luke Freeman are in starting contention but could be preferred on the bench, with Benik Afobe set to maintain his starting spot as Millwall’s lone striker.

Today’s game at The Den kicks off at 3pm.