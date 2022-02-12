Stoke City head to the City Ground this afternoon in a bid to stop Nottingham Forest’s surge up the Championship table.

The tie sees two sides will play-off ambitions face off, with both sides looking to boost their hopes of finishing in the top-six with another win today.

Fresh off the back of their midweek win over Swansea City, Stoke City will be looking to defeat Nottingham Forest for the second time this season, having beaten them 1-0 earlier in the season while their opponents were still under Chris Hughton’s management. Heading into the tie, the Potters sit 11th, four points away from the play-offs.

As for Nottingham Forest, their midweek win over Blackburn Rovers saw them rise into the play-off spots for the first time this season. Steve Cooper’s side have surged up the Championship table since his appointment and they will be looking to pick up another win today.

Stoke City team news

Although it seems there will be no sidelined players returning today, there was a positive update on Tyrese Campbell. It was feared that the forward had suffered a fresh setback after limping out of the midweek win with a knee injury, but Michael O’Neill has insisted it isn’t as bad as first feared.

Romaine Sawyers is now back in training after a quad injury but today comes too soon for him, while Mario Vrancic is set to return to training within the next two weeks.

Predicted XI

(4-3-3)

Bursik (GK)

Wilmot

Jagielka

Harwood-Bellis

Tymon

Allen

Powell

Baker

Wright-Phillips

Brown

Philogene-Bidace

Steven Fletcher and Josh Maja are also options to come in for Campbell, but D’Margio Wright-Phillips is a direct swap on the right-hand side, rewarding the youngster for his impressive performances since breaking into O’Neill’s first-team.

The game kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon.