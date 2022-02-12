Middlesbrough welcome Derby County in the Championship this afternoon.

Middlesbrough and Derby County have been sharing headlines of late. The Ram remain in administration and their legal battle v Middlesbrough hasn’t helped their cause.

But the two clubs reached an agreement yesterday, which will now allow Derby County’s administrators to press on with the issue of finding a buyer.

Today’s game then promises to be a feisty one, and a handful of The72’s staff members have made their predictions…

Luke Phelps @lukephelps72

“Both sides have enjoyed some strong form of late, but Middlesbrough look by far and away the stronger of the two sides heading into today’s game.

“Chris Wilder’s men were unlucky not to beat QPR in west London in midweek and with that, expect them to throw everything at the Rams today, as they look to claim all three points and reclaim their spot in the top-six.

“If Boro can find a way of breaking down this stubborn Derby side, they could be in for a fun afternoon.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 2-0 Derby County

James Ray @_jamesrray

“Derby County continue to upset the odds in their bid to survive, but Middlesbrough will be determined to maintain their strong form with a win against Rooney’s side.

“It could be a cagey affair at a tense Riverside, given the tension between both clubs regarding their off-pitch battle.

“Middlesbrough will be the favourites, but the Rams may have enough to stop them from securing all three points.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 1-1 Derby County

Ollie Chesters @olliech18

“Middlesbrough have boasted some great form in recent weeks, including a win against Manchester United in the FA Cup, and with play-offs to fight for they have every reason to go at Derby today.

“The Rams also have many reasons to go at Middlesbrough, with Championship survival and the feud between the two clubs being two of them.

“This game will certainly be a great spectacle and I will be predicting a draw today.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 2-2 Derby County