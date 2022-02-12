Sunderland travel to AFC Wimbledon in League One this afternoon.

Alex Neil begins his tenure as Sunderland’ new head coach with a trip to League One strugglers AFC Wimbledon this afternoon.

The Black Cats have lost their last three in the league, with the club having been without a manager for the previous two.

But former Preston North End boss Neil arrives at the club after nearly a year out of work.

Sunderland team news

As per safc.com, defender Bailey Wright is expected to miss out on today’s game, with both Lynden Gooch and Ron-Thorben Hoffmann also expected to miss out after missing the midweek defeat v Cheltenham Town.

Elsewhere, Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady remain two long-term absentees for the club.

Predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

Hume

Batth

Doyle

Cirkin

Neil

Matete

Dajaku

Clarke

Pritchard

Stewart

Neil donned a 4-2-3-1 during his latter months as Preston boss and so we can expect to see a relatively unchanged side from the one that lost at Cheltenham.

But it remains to be seen how his first Sunderland line up will look, especially given the fact that he’s only had a day to work with the players.

Corry Evans struggled last time out and so he could make way for Dan Neil, with Patrick Roberts a potential option for Jack Clarke or Leon Dajaku on either wing.

Its difficult to see the starting side looking to dissimilar to what it has done this season. For Sunderland fans though, it’s the start of another new chapter and it should be one that excites them – Neil made play-off contenders out of Preston and he could yet be the man who takes Sunderland out of League One.

Today’s game kicks off at 3pm at Plough Lane.