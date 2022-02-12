Fulham travel to Hull City in the Championship this afternoon.

Fulham make the trip to the Humber to face a Hull City side who’ve proved unpredictable this season.

Under Grant McCann, the Tigers were fending off some of the Championship’s top sides to climb out of the bottom three, but since the arrival of new manager Shota Arveladze they’ve been inconsistent.

Fulham meanwhile remain top of the Championship table. Marco Silva’s side have a six-point lead over 2nd place Bournemouth and haven’t lost in six Championship outings.

Fulham team news

Silva looks to have a near fully-fit squad to choose from this afternoon.

Terence Kongolo remains a long-term absentee with a knee injury but fellow Dutchman Kenny Tete returned to training this week, though he’s not expected to pay a part in today’s match.

Predicted XI

Rodak (GK)

Robinson

Ream

Adarabioyo

Williams

Chalobah

Kebano

Carvalho

Cairney

Wilson

Mitrovic

Fulham have so many talented players in their side this season. Silva really does have arguably the best arsenal in the league, particularly in terms of attacking players, and that showed in their 3-0 win over Millwall last time out.

Expect an unchanged side today. But should Silva fancy some rotation then the likes of Harrison Reed could come into the line up for say, Nathaniel Chalobah, with Bobby Reid also an option on the bench.

Today’s game kicks off at 3pm at the MKM Stadium.