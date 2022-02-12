Celtic have joined the race to sign Bristol City youngster Antoine Semenyo, reports Bristol World.

Semenyo, 22, has been a shining light for Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City side this season.

The Englishman made his breakthrough last time round when he featured 44 times across the Championship season, scoring two and assisting four.

This time round, Semenyo has already featured 17 times in the league, scoring an impressive five goals and setting up six.

At the end of last month’s transfer window, Nottingham Forest reportedly had a bid rejected for Semenyo, with Watford having also been linked with the Robins attacker.

Now though, Bristol World reports that Celtic are the latest side showing an interest, with the Scottish club’s senior scout Craig Strachan having watched Semenyo in action against Reading last time out, in which Semenyo scored the opening goal.