Celtic join race to sign Bristol City’s Antoine Semenyo
Celtic have joined the race to sign Bristol City youngster Antoine Semenyo, reports Bristol World.
Semenyo, 22, has been a shining light for Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City side this season.
The Englishman made his breakthrough last time round when he featured 44 times across the Championship season, scoring two and assisting four.
This time round, Semenyo has already featured 17 times in the league, scoring an impressive five goals and setting up six.
At the end of last month’s transfer window, Nottingham Forest reportedly had a bid rejected for Semenyo, with Watford having also been linked with the Robins attacker.
Now though, Bristol World reports that Celtic are the latest side showing an interest, with the Scottish club’s senior scout Craig Strachan having watched Semenyo in action against Reading last time out, in which Semenyo scored the opening goal.
On the up…
Under Pearson this season, Semenyo’s game has gone to the next level.
The Robins boss has entrusted Semenyo to provide his side with attacking threat and danger, and the Englishman hasn’t failed to deliver.
His dazzling performances have caught the eye of many Championship viewers this season and it looks as though Bristol City could face a real battle on their hands to keep hold of him this coming summer.
Celtic are becoming synonymous with raiding the EFL for young talents, having signed Matt O’Riley from MK Dons last month.
Semenyo is another talent who could make the move, but it could cost them a pretty penny if Semenyo’s form continues up until the end of the season.