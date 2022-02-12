QPR travel to Oakwell to face the Championship’s bottom club Barnsley this afternoon.

QPR have to chance to leapfrog Blackburn Rovers in 3rd this afternoon, and move level on points with 2nd place Bournemouth who travel to Blackpool.

The R’s are unbeaten in their last seven Championship fixtures and face a Barnsley side who are yet to win a league fixture under current manager Poya Asbaghi, with the Tykes now eight points adrift of safety.

QPR team news

QPR boss Mark Warburton is hopeful of having a fully fit squad ahead of today’s game.

The only injury concern for him is to captain Stefan Johansen who was brought off in the second half of the draw v Middlesbrough last time out, but Warburton is expecting that he’s recovered from illness to feature today.

Ilias Chair was also brought off with Warburton looking to preserve the Moroccan’s fitness.

Seny Dieng looks likely to start on the bench with David Marshall keeping his spot in goal for QPR, but Sam McCallum could make his return to the matchday squad following a hamstring injury.

Predicted XI

Marshall (GK)

Wallace

Barbet

Dunne

Dickie

Adomah

Johansen

Field

Chair

Willock

Dykes

Warburton has a clear, best starting XI and that XI played against Middlesbrough last time out. There’s players who could easily step up into the line up in Andre Gray, Jeff Hendrick, Moses Odubajo and Dion Sanderson to name a few, but expect an unchanged side to face Barnsley this afternoon.

Lyndon Dykes will be key in unsettling a Barnsley defence that will be low on confidence, with the likes of Chair and Chris Willock also crucial in breaking down the Tykes’ play.

Today’s game kicks off at 3pm at Oakwell.