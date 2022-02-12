Derby County travel to Middlesbrough in the Championship this afternoon.

The game couldn’t come at a better time, with Boro chair Steve Gibson having reached an agreement with former Derby County owner Mel Morris just yesterday to seemingly end all the off-field drama between the two clubs.

And in terms of football, it’s another huge game for Wayne Rooney’s side who sit just four points from safety despite receiving a total of 21 points deducted this season.

Derby County team news

Krystian Bielik is fit to play after receiving stitches to a cut on his face after the win over Hull City last time out.

But Rooney remains without Kamil Jozwiak (ankle) and Colin Kazim-Richards (calf), whilst Richard Stearman serves the second of his three-game ban.

Predicted XI

Allsop (GK)

Forsyth

Buchanan

Davis

Byrne

Bird

Bielik

Lawrence

Knight

Ebosele

Plange

The midweek win over Hull City was an impressive performance, and so Rooney could name an unchanged side should he have no new injury concerns.

Lee Buchanan filled in at centre-back in the absence of Stearman, with Max Bird and Bielik partnering up in front of the abck four.

Elsewhere, Tom Lawrence was pushed out on to the wing to make way for Jason Knight down the middle.

Today’s game kicks off at 3pm at the Riverside Stadium.