New signing Georgie Kelly may make his first appearance in a Rotherham United shirt as Paul Warne’s side face Sheffield Wednesday in a South Yorkshire derby on Sunday afternoon.

The Millers confirmed the signing of highly-rated Irish striker Kelly, 25, under two weeks ago on a free transfer from Bohemians.

He is yet to feature for his new club after being away from full training for seven weeks as the Irish league came to an end in December.

But, Kelly got straight into first team training and has impressed Warne since doing so.

Last week, he netted two goals in a training practice match and he looks to impress his new gaffer:

#rufc new boy Georgie Kelly has scored twice in a practice match this morning. "He looked really good," says boss Paul Warne. Warne's son, Mack, set up the first one (a Kelly header)! — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) February 3, 2022

Now, after building up his fitness , Warne has confirmed that Kelly is ready to play ’20 minutes here and there’ as per Paul Davis (see tweet below):

New #rufc striker Georgie Kelly ready to play "20 minutes here and there", says boss Paul Warne, but behind other players as he builds up his fitness after moving from Ireland. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) February 11, 2022

With Will Grigg set for a lengthy spell out of the squad, this could open the door for the Millers’ new man to impress and continue his road to full match fitness.

Career to date

Kelly began his career at Derry City, where he made just four appearances before moving on to University College Dublin for the 2016 season.

The striker netted 38 goals in his two year spell before moving on to Dundalk in, making 51 appearances and scoring on 14 occasions.

Bohemians then acquired the signature of the Irishman, who scored a staggering 21 League of Ireland goals, finishing as the division’s top scorer and player of the year.

He looks to be a real shrewd acquisition for the Millers and if he can make a scoring start against Wednesday this weekend, he could quickly become a cult hero among Rotherham United fans.