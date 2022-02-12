Rotherham United boss Paul Warne is planning to try and sign Sunderland loanee Will Grigg on a permanent deal at the end of the season, Paul Davis has revealed.

Grigg, 30, joined the Millers on deadline day in the summer on loan from League One promotion rivals Sunderland.

The striker has scored six goals in all competitions since arriving in South Yorkshire.

Since Freddie Ladapo handed in a transfer request in early January, Grigg has been Rotherham United’s first-choice striker alongside Michael Smith, and has earned bags of praise for his non-goal-scoring play.

The veteran has just started to hit a good run of form, but now faces a lengthy period on the side lines after suffering a damaged hamstring – surgery may be required.

In a tweet from Davis that provided an update on Grigg’s injury, he also confirmed that Millers boss Warne is planning to try and sign the striker on a permanent deal at the end of the season (see tweet below):

Eight weeks out is best-case scenario for #rufc loan striker Will Grigg. May require surgery on damaged hamstring. Grade 3 tear. Boss Paul Warne planning to try to sign him permanently at the end of the season. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) February 11, 2022

Sunderland contract situation

Grigg’s current Sunderland contract is set to expire this summer.

It would come as a big surprise if the Black Cats opt to offer the striker a new contract after failing to hit the ground running since signing for the club during the 2018/19 season.

The 30-year-old has netted eight goals in 62 appearances for Sunderland.

Should he move permanently to the Millers?

It all depends on wages. Rotherham United have a history of not paying big money to acquire players, but with Grigg out of contract and seemingly happy, he may be open to a permanent move.

Should he be signed and Warne’s side be promoted, Grigg may struggle to get game time in the Championship, but, he could be a great asset to the squad in terms of experience, which he has been this season.