Bolton Wanderers travel to face Oxford United in League One this afternoon.

The Whites are currently on a sublime run of form and are unbeaten in their last six. Ian Evatt’s January signings have fit his expansive playing style and Bolton look a new team.

Today’s game is a huge one for Bolton as they look to continue their play-off push against Oxford who currently sit inside the top six.

Oxford themselves have been on a good run of late despite losing last time out against Accrington Stanley – Karl Robinson’s side have lost only one of their last five matches.

Bolton Wanderers team news

As per the club’s website, George Johnston is available for selection after missing out in midweek due to a stomach bug.

Elias Kachunga is back out on the grass but today’s match will come too soon for the former Huddersfield Town man.

Midfielder Andrew Tutte has recovered from his long-term hamstring injury but now faces a further spell on the side lines with a few calf issues.

Lloyd Isgrove continuous his recovery for a hamstring injury away from the club.

Meanwhile, key midfielder Josh Sheehan also continuing his recovery away from the club as he suffered a knee injury back in November.

Predicted XI

Trafford (GK)

Jones

Santos

Johnston

John

Morley

Lee

Fossey

Afolayan

Bodvarsson

Charles

Bolton will likely continue to use the three at the back system that has brought them success in recent weeks.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is in contention for a starting place after being effective when coming on as a substitute. Johnston is expected to make a return to the back-line.

However, Evatt could opt for an unchanged starting XI considering his side’s current form.

The match is at the Kassam Stadium this afternoon and kicks off at 3pm.