Wigan Athletic host Charlton Athletic in League One this afternoon.

Wigan Athletic will look to bounce back from Tuesday’s defeat against Sheffield Wednesday. The Latics will be hoping to get back to winning ways after going winless in their last four matches in all competitions.

Leam Richardson’s side face the in-form Charlton Athletic who’ve lost only one of their last six games. Overall it’s been a poor season for the Addick’s but they’ll be hoping to continue their recent rise up the table under Johnnie Jackson.

A win is vital for Wigan in today’s game to make sure the gap between themselves and Rotherham United doesn’t get larger.

Wigan Athletic team news

Young starlet Thelo Aasgaard is now out for the remainder of the season with a stress fracture and Will Keane is expected to miss out with a hamstring injury.

Charlie Wyke remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from injury.

Jordan Cousins is out with an issue with his thigh, and Scott Smith continues to be unavailable after suffering a leg fracture back in November.

Left-back Tom Pearce is ‘out for a few weeks’.

Predicted XI

Amos (GK)

Darikwa

Whatmough

Tilt

Bennett

Shinnie

Naylor

Lang

Power

McClean

Magennis

Richardson could tweak the system following Tuesday’s poor performance. Tendayi Darikwa has shown in recent weeks that his weak point is his left-foot, and so fans will expect to see him starting at right-back tomorrow.

Max Power will slot back into the midfield hopefully offering more creativity for the likes of Josh Magennis and Callum Lang in the final third.

Magennis needs to put in a shift to win over the Wigan fans – the former Hull City man was brought into to replace the injured Wyke and hasn’t so far lived up to the standards Wyke set.

The match is at the DW Stadium and kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.