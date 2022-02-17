During the season, Port Vale have made an incredible 22 signings and up to now it is proving to pay off with the team sat only four points adrift of the play-offs, and with games in hand on the teams above them.

However, come the summer if Vale aren’t careful they may have to bring in some more new recruits considering that eight current first-team players’ contracts expire at the end of the season.

This means that off the field, there is a big couple of months for owners Carol and Kevin Shanahan to sort out who they would like to keep and who they want to offload.

Here we take a look at the eight Valiant players that are out of contract at the end of the season…

David Amoo

The winger joined from Cambridge United in 2019 and despite being a regular starter in his first campaign, he has been utilised mainly off the bench in the last two seasons – especially since the appointment of Darrell Clarke.

In the last game at Carlisle United, he netted only his second league goal of the season and up to now has only started six league games.



David Worrall

The 31-year old has been a revelation for Vale over the last couple of seasons and has developed into one of the club’s most important players.

Since his arrival to Vale Park in 2017 from Millwall, Worrall has scored 19 and assisted 39 goals with him having scored three and assisted three in the league so far this season and there is no doubt that he is someone that Vale will be keen to keep.

Jamie Proctor

The former Rotherham United striker made a great start to his Vale stint as by October he had netted an impressive six league goals.

However, after suffering from both a hernia and stomach problem, Proctor has only featured once since October and despite him being a prolific and important forward, his recurring injury problems could stop Vale from extending his contract.

Nathan Smith

The Vale academy product has been a mainstay of the squad since 2016 and one of the club’s standout centre-backs in that five-and-a-half year period.

Along with Worrall, he is another player that Clarke will be desperate to keep hold of and there is no doubt that at only 25 years old he will be someone that attracts the attention of other clubs.

Mal Benning

Benning joined from Mansfield Town in the summer but has failed to stamp his authority on the team with only seven league starts.

He has been pipped regularly to the left wing-back spot by James Gibbons and with the addition in January of Chris Hussey, the departure of Benning in the summer is looking ever more likely.

James Gibbons

Gibbons is another product of Vale’s academy and in the left-wing back role, he has really flourished under Clarke with the 23-year old being one of the club’s best players this season.

For this reason along with his young age, Gibbons is another player that Clarke will hope to tie down as they look to build a sustainable and successful squad.

Aidan Stone

The young goalkeeper has been used as backup for Lucas Covolan for the majority of the campaign, but with the loan signing of Tomas Holy from Ipswich Town, Stone appears to now be ahead of Covolan in the pecking order.

Although, with only five League Two games under his belt for Vale, the former Burnley academy player may feel it is time to move on in order to play more regular first-team football.



Alex Hurst

Finally, despite breaking into the team last season and making an impression it has been made clear that Hurst may not be a part of Clarke’s plans considering that he has only featured twice in all competition this season.

Therefore, it would be a surprise if Vale opted to extend his contract meaning that it is likely that the wingers time at the club will soon be coming to an end