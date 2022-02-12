Ipswich Town travel to MK Dons in League One this afternoon.

MK Dons in 3rd place host 9th place Ipswich Town at Stadium MK this afternoon.

The Dons are unbeaten in their previous four league outings and are level on points with 2nd place Wigan Athletic, who have a staggering four games in hand on Liam Manning’s side.

The Tractor Boys have reignited their season with the appointment of Kieran McKenna after a shaky start to the season, and now find themselves six points adrift of the play-offs with four wins in their last five games.

It’s a big game for both sides, which should provide an entertaining encounter, with nearly 7,000 away fans set to make the trip.

Here we look at the latest Ipswich Town team news ahead of the clash.

Ipswich Town team news

As per the East Anglian Daily Times, McKenna was on hand to provide an update on his side, which looks largely fit.

“There are one or two little niggles and knocks, which are usual after a game, but we’re hoping that everyone will be fit and available,” he said.

Town will be boosted by the availability of midfielder Sam Morsy who has completed a four game ban for violent conduct against Accrington Stanley.

Lee Evans still is not ‘100% fit’ after returning from a groin injury.

Predicted XI

Walton (GK)

Donacien

Woolfenden

Edmundson

Burns

Morsy

Bakinson

Thompson

Celina

Chaplin

Bonne

Captain Morsy could come into the side for Evans after serving his suspension, which would be the only change to the side that won at Doncaster Rovers.

The game kicks off at 3pm on this afternoon.