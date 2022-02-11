Hull City host Fulham in the Championship this weekend, and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted a comfortable 2-0 win to Fulham in his weekly column.

Hull City enter this tie in 19th place and have suffered back-to-back defeats under new manager Shota Arveladze to Derby County and Preston North End after winning his first game in charge with a scoreline of 2-0 against Swansea City.

Their opponents, Fulham, mean business in the Championship this season as they sit six points clear of 2nd placed Bournemouth at the top of the table. The Whites returned to winning ways in midweek following their draw to Blackpool, comfortably seeing off Millwall with a 3-0 win at Craven Cottage on Tuesday night.

With both clubs at different ends of the table, this is a massive game for each side as they look to reach their own expectations.

Ahead of the game, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has made his prediction, opting for a comfortable 2-0 win for Marco Silva’s side.

“Hull have suffered back-to-back defeats now under new boss Shota Arveladze, and it doesn’t take long for questions to start to be asked in this league. It is nightmare opposition at this stage, too.

“Fulham returned to winning ways in midweek as they comfortably dispatched Millwall. They are six points clear at the top and Aleksandar Mitrovic is just performing ridiculous goalscoring feats. All signs point to an away win.”

Both sides will be eager for a win. Hull City will be looking to extend the gap between themselves and the drop to avoid any late-season dramas, while Fulham will want to do the same but instead confirm promotion to the Premier League early doors.

Thoughts?

Although the Championship can be full of surprises, it is easy to predict a win to the away side.

Silva’s Fulham have scored 77 goals this season, 30 more than the next highest-scoring team in the division, and have 51 goal difference, 29 more than the next highest.

Anything other than an away win will be a big surprise.