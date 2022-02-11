Sheffield United forward David McGoldrick could be set for a lengthy spell out of the Blades’ squad after suffering a thigh injury.

The striker was helped off during the Blades’ 2-0 victory over West Brom on Wednesday evening, and looked to be in some discomfort.

McGoldrick, 34, is in his fourth season as a Sheffield United player, and has been a constant figure throughout his time in South Yorkshire. The striker joined in the 2018/19 season from Ipswich Town and instantly made an impact by netting 15 Championship goals in his first season.

This season, McGoldrick has made 19 appearances in the league, scoring just twice, assisting four.

And now, the veteran could be looking at a long time out of action after suffering a leg injury this week.

Here is what Blades assistant manager Stuart McCall had to say on the injury…

“Unfortunately, it looks a sore one,” he said.

“You saw him limp off the other night, he’s going for a scan this afternoon and we will obviously find out in the next 24 hours (how he is.)”

The blow adds to the injury of fellow striker Rhian Brewster, leaving the Blades short in attack.

“It’s another disappointment on the back of Rhian (Brewster) who has been out for a little while after hitting a good bit of form,” he continued.

“Didzy (McGoldrick) is such an integral part of the group, popular lad, and you saw the other night – finding pockets of space. It’s disappointing for him and disappointing for the group but I think it looks like he will be out for a while unfortunately.”

Thoughts?

McGoldrick played an important role in Sheffield United’s win over West Brom and will be a big miss as Heckingbottom’s side look to made a late push for a play-off place.

But, this could open the door for young striker Daniel Jebbision, who was recalled from his loan spell at Burton Albion on deadline day after impressing for the Brewers.

Jebbison is an energetic striker who will make a nuisance of himself when on the pitch, like we saw at the back end of last season when given a run of games in the Premier League for the Blades.

What’s next?

Next up for Sheffield United is a Yorkshire derby away from home against Huddersfield Town tomorrow afternoon, with the game kicking off at the early time of 12:30pm.

