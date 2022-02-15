AFC Wimbledon changed their recruitment style last summer with a drive for younger players. With many of their senior players out of contract, is there an overhaul waiting in the summer for the Dons?

Wimbledon have a big group of core players who are out of contract in the summer, including club captain Alex Woodyard. But in the midst of a relegation fight, contracts may have to wait till summer to be sorted.

Here we look at the nine AFC Wimbledon players whose contracts expire at the end of the 2021/22 season…

Alex Woodyard

Club captain Woodyard has been a crucial player for the Dons during the past two seasons. His midfield tenacity and fight define everything that the club is about. Extending his contract is critical for Wimbledon to get sorted and Woodyard wants a new deal, according to South London Press.

Will Nightingale

The academy graduate has been at the club for over 12 years now. Despite making 137 appearances for the Dons, Nightingale has been troubled with injuries throughout his career. The 26-year-old will need to prove he can stay fit and deserves a new long-term deal at Plough Lane.

Ben Heneghan

The experienced centre-back has been consistently at the heart of the Dons defence since his arrival in 2020. Heneghan has led the Wombles in successful tackles per 90 and aerial duel success. His leadership in the side cannot be measured and getting his signature must be a priority for the Dons.

Nesta Guinness-Walker

Ex-Chelsea youngster Guinness-Walker joined from Non-league Met Police in 2019. His attacking prowess has gained him interest from Championship clubs but his defensive ability lets him down. With the signing of Lee Brown, it could spell the end of Guinness-Walker’s stay at Plough Lane?

Anthony Hartigan

The central-midfielder has grown into his role under Head Coach Mark Robinson. His quality on the ball is excellent considering his age and his set piece delivery is excelling. There has been interest from other League One clubs and Wimbledon will certainly want him to sign on the dotted line.

Cheye Alexander

Right-back Alexander has struggled to make the step up to League One from National League Barnet. Despite defensively looking solid, the quality of his crossing and general attacking play has let him down. With the way Robinson wants to develop his squad, Alexander may be looking for a new club in July.

Paul Osew

Left-back Osew certainly has pace to burn and he brings a lot to the Dons attack. However, Osew stands at around 5″3 which makes him defensively weak. A tough call for Robinson whether to extend his deal in South London.

Zaki Oulah and Darius Charles

Both Oulah and Charles were brought in as back-ups in the summer. Neither has made an appearance for the Dons in the league and they’ll surely be looking for new clubs in July.