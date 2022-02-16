Oxford United have been impressive all season in League One and are eyeing promotion to the Championship.

It is going to be an exciting end to the campaign for Oxford United but Karl Robinson will be aware in the back of his mind about player contracts.

Here are the six players that go out of contract this summer…

Elliott Moore

24-year-old Elliott Moore has been involved in 23 league games this season for Oxford and has formed a crucial part of the defence that has served them so well this season.

Robinson has confirmed they have the option to extend his contract.

Sam Baldock

Signed on 4th February on a short-term deal, Sam Baldock only penned a contract until the end of the season.

He provides useful competition and depth up top until the summer.

Sam Winnall

It hasn’t been the most prolific of seasons for former Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday striker Sam Winnall and his long-term future at the Kassam Stadium hangs in the balance.

Billy Bodin

Billy Bodin joined the club on a free transfer from Preston North End and the U’s have a decision to make about him at the end of this campaign.

Anthony Forde

Anthony Forde signed from fellow third tier side Rotherham United in 2019 but has struggled to get consistent minutes this season, playing just 11 times in all competitions.

Jamie Hanson

Jamie Hanson has struggled to get any pitch time this term and has only made four appearances to date. Could he move onto pastures new to get more opportunities elsewhere?