Blackpool host Bournemouth in the Championship this weekend, and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted the two sides to play out a 1-1 draw.

Blackpool come into the tie in 14th place and are unbeaten in their previous five league outings, including three wins, with Neil Critchley looking to guide his side up the Championship table.

Their opponents, Bournemouth, sit 2nd place, as they have done for most of the season, but they have been unable to catch Fulham at the top with a lack of consistency in their results since November. With two games in hand on Blackburn Rovers in 3rd while being two points ahead, Scott Parker will be eyeing a return to the Premier League.

Last time out, the Tangerines scraped a 1-1 draw against Coventry City away from home on Tuesday night, while the Cherries beat Birmingham City 3-1 despite being ten men down for the last 30 minutes of the tie.

Ahead of the game, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has made his prediction, opting for a goal apiece for Critchley and Parker’s sides.

“Blackpool are unbeaten in five now and just five points off the play-offs despite being in the bottom half. It shows how close things are this season.

“Bournemouth got an important win in midweek to recover from their FA Cup embarrassment. They are back into second place and could turn the screw here with a win. But this is a tough trip, and a draw is a decent result at Bloomfield Road.”

A draw will be a great result for Blackpool, who sit just five points outside the play-offs despite being in the bottom half of the table.

Bournemouth will be desperate for a win to extend their gap on 3rd-place, while also trying to close the six-point gap at the top of the table.

Thoughts?

Although Prutton has predicted a draw, a Blackpool win could very much be on the cards.

The home support and desire from Critchley’s side could play a massive part, with the Tangerine army surprising many people this season with particular performances.

The game at Bloomfield Road kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.