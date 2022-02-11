Middlesbrough midfielder James Lea Siliki is back on Teesside following his exploits with Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations, according to Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough allowed Siliki to represent his country in this year’s AFCON tournament, with the midfielder helping Cameroon to third-place in the competition.

Siliki was one of the penalty takers in the semi-final shootout against eventual runners-up Egypt. The Middlesbrough man’s spot kick saved by Egypt keeper Gabaski, as was former-Boro defender Harold Moukoudi’s incidentally.

AFCON’s third-place play-off also went to penalties but Siliki was not on the pitch to try his luck again.

The 25-year-old has had a stop-start loan spell with Boro so far, and hasn’t yet featured under new boss Chris Wilder since he took charge back in November.

He has been limited to 10 appearances so far for the Teessiders, starting just twice. He is yet to complete a full 90 minutes for Middlesbrough since arriving from Rennes in the summer.

Wilder told Siliki that he was free to find a new club in January as he was seen as surplus to requirements. However, nothing materialised and he will remain at the Riverside until the end of the season.

Asked about his return, the Boro boss gave an update in his pre-match press conference.

“He comes back at the back part of the week so we’ll get him in and assess him to see where he is, the load he’s done or gone through while he’s been away,” he said.

“It is quite difficult when they go away on these tournaments with the amount of work they do because obviously they are being involved in squads.

“Maybe he might be down on certain aspects from a physical point of view, but we’ll quickly assess him and see where he is.

“As I say, he is with us until the end of the season so he’ll be part of the group.”

The form of Wilder’s preferred midfield three has reduced playing time massively for the likes of Siliki and fellow summer signing Martin Payero. Jonny Howson, Marcus Tavernier, and Matt Crooks have started all but one of Wilder’s games in charge together.