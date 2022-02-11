Cardiff City will be looking to make it four Championship wins in a row when they face Millwall this weekend.

The Bluebirds’ promising transformation under Steve Morison is starting to translate into on-pitch results, picking up three consecutive Championship wins against Peterborough United, Barnsley and Nottingham Forest.

As it stands, the Welsh club sit in 20th place, 12 points clear of the relegation zone thanks to their recent turnaround in results.

This Saturday, Morison’s Cardiff City will be pursuing a fourth win in a row against Millwall. The Lions are looking to pick up a first win in two games, falling to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Fulham earlier this week.

Cardiff City team news

Morison has confirmed he has no new injury blows heading into this weekend’s visit to The Den, although no players will be returning from injury.

That means it will likely be the same squad as was available against Peterborough United, so Morison will be hoping for a similar result.

Predicted XI

(5-3-2)

Smithies (GK)

Drameh

Ng

Flint

McGuinness

Bagan

Doyle

Wintle

Ralls

Ikpeazu

Hugill

After such an impressive performance against Peterborough United and with the same squad available, you could understand if Morison goes unchanged and fields youngster Isaak Davies instead of Uche Ikpeazu. However, the January signing’s two goals in two substitute appearances could warrant him his first start for Cardiff City.

Millwall host the game at The Den, with the tie kicking off at 15:00 as Morison returns to the club he featured 336 times for during his playing days.