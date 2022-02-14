Liam Manning’s men are succeeding so far this season but there are question marks over the long-term future of some of the club’s players.

The Dons don’t know which division they will be in come the end of the campaign, leaving room for speculation in the next few months or so.

Here is a selection of players that have either been linked with a move away from Stadium MK in the summer or players that could look to move on for the best interests of both parties.

1- Scott Twine

Twine joined MK Dons last summer on a free transfer from Swindon Town and has been the beating heart of their team so far this season, scoring 13 goals and laying on nine assists for his teammates.

Nottingham Forest were linked with a move for the talisman in January. It will be tough for Manning to keep hold of the promising midfielder if the club isn’t promoted to the Championship.

2- David Kasumu

Kasumu’s current deal expires at the end of the season and he is yet to accept a contract offer presented to him in March 2021.

He has had a career plagued with injuries, most recently a hamstring injury, which has led to just 57 appearances since his debut back in 2016.

When fit, Kasumu is crucial to the MK Dons’ system and would arguably start a lot more. With that being said, it could be best for both player and club that their long-term affiliation comes to an end for a new challenge somewhere else.

3- Zak Jules

Jules was not seen as a mandatory player in the MK Dons squad for the second half of this season and so was sent out on loan to fellow third tier side Fleetwood Town this winter.

It appears he has fallen down the pecking order so could they look to loan him again or possibly sell him this summer?