Rotherham United defender Angus MacDonald returned to footballing action this week.

Table-topping Rotherham United have been without centre-back MacDonald for the whole of the 2021/22 season so far.

The 29-year-old has had a tough last eight months, missing the first chunk of the new campaign with an injury that was never made public by himself or the club.

The Millers signed MacDonald on a free transfer following his release from Hull City at the start of last season.

He played a key part in their brave fight against survival, featuring in 39 Championship games, scoring once, but the club just fell short and were relegated to League One on the final day of the season.

MacDonald was named in a league matchday squad for the first time since May 2021 and was introduced off the bench in the 79th minute on Tuesday evening as Rotherham United beat AFC Wimbledon 1-0 to go nine points clear at the top of the pile.

It was an emotional but incredible sight to see, with the away end chanting his name non-stop throughout the 11 minutes plus he featured in.

Here is what Millers boss Paul Warne had to say on the return of MacDonald.

“Look, Angus when fully fit is definitely one of our leaders,” he said.

“I thought he was excellent last season and it has just been a really difficult time for him.

“He’s getting closer. I wanted to play him in the cup games, but I wanted to protect him but I’m also trying to push him on. It’s a bit like dropping your kid off at school for the first day, you know it’s for the best but you’re uncertain how it’s going to go.”

MacDonald put in a commanding defensive performance to help his side hold on to the one goal lead on Tuesday evening.

“He knew where to be, he made good clearances, got his head in and he was just – in the words of my father – a solid citizen really,” Warne continued.

“I was really pleased for him, pleased for the team and now it is just a case of trying to get him on the pitch. The defenders have been doing really well but it will give him a massive boost and sincerely, everyone was really, really pleased for him.”

Just like Warne, all Millers fans will be delighted to see him back after a rough eight months, and now MacDonald can play a part in their final push for automatic promotion.

Next up for Rotherham United

It’s South Yorkshire derby day on Sunday as Rotherham United travel to Hillsborough to be hosted by neighbours Sheffield Wednesday in a 12pm kick-off.