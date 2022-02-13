Bolton Wanderers are the in-form team in League One and carried on their impressive run of form yesterday against Oxford United.

The Trotters had an impressive January transfer window and are now eyeing a late run into the play-offs.

Here is a look at their six players out of contract at the end of this season…

Alex Baptiste

The 36-year-old helped Ian Evatt’s side gain promotion from League Two last term and injects useful experience into the ranks.

Kieran Lee

Lee has been a key player for Bolton this season with five goals and five assists in 26 league games to date and they will surely look to keep hold of him for longer.

Andrew Tutte

The former Manchester City academy player has struggled to nail down a regular spot in the side since his move and most signs point towards a departure this summer.

MJ Williams

An important part of the team. The midfielder as been one of the first names on the team sheet over recent times and is a player they will not want to lose for free.

Liam Gordon

He provides useful back-up at left-back to Declan John but his long-term future at the University of Bolton Stadium hangs in the balance.

George Thomason

The youngster has played 41 games in his Wanderers career so far and has shown flashes of ability in the games but they have a decision to make regarding his contract situation. He is still only 20 and has the potential to develop in the future.