Rotherham United are hosted by Sheffield Wednesday in League One this weekend.

It’s South Yorkshire derby day on Sunday afternoon as 7th-placed Sheffield Wednesday welcome table-toppers Rotherham United to Hillsborough.

Both sides are towards the top of the form charts with five wins and one loss in their previous six league games.

The Millers have conceded just one goal in that run and the Owls are on goalscoring form with 12 – potentially providing an entertaining encounter in this local derby.

Here, we look at the latest Rotherham United team news ahead of the clash this weekend.

Rotherham United team news

In his routine press conference before every game, boss Paul Warne provided an update on his injured men.

Will Grigg suffered a hamstring injury on Tuesday night as the Millers beat AFC Wimbledon 1-0, and Warne says that the 30-year-old will be out ‘for a long period of time’ and that the physios have said he could be out for eight weeks.

Mickel Miller was expected to be out of action for a month after adding to his already long list of injuries this season, but Warne has said the time frame is ‘another couple of weeks.’

Midfielder Ollie Rathbone suffered a minor back injury last weekend and missed Tuesday night’s tie, but Rotherham United are hopeful a return of their star man will be on Sunday.

Predicted XI

Vickers (GK)

Harding

Ihiekwe

Wood

Ogbene

Barlaser

Lindsay

Wiles

Ferguson

Smith

Kayode

After serving his one-match suspension, captain Richard Wood could return to the side.

Despite the possibility of a Rathbone return, Jamie Lindsay may keep his place after an impressive performance last time out.

Joshua Kayode will be looking for a rare start after scoring his first league goal in Millers’ colours on Tuesday.

The game kicks off at 12pm on Sunday afternoon and will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports.