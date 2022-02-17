Charlton Athletic had high expectations for this League One season but have fallen short of those goals.

Currently sitting in mid-table in no man’s land with relegation cleared and promotion a way off, manager Johnnie Jackson may have already turned his attentions to next season. Making progress will be the key for Charlton Athletic if they aren’t wanting to get stuck in the tricky League One.

One thing on Jackson’s mind will be the players he wants next season. These nine players are high-profile players that are out of contract this summer at Charlton Athletic…

Chris Gunter

Gunter hasn’t been involved in the Charlton Athletic squad since the 18th of December. Despite all his experience at both club and international levels, Gunter has struggled to maintain a place in the squad.

His contract is up this summer, but there is the option of another year.

Ben Purrington

Purrington has made 104 appearances for Charlton Athletic but his contract is up this summer.

He initially joined on-loan from Rotherham United before making the move permanent. He has been an ever-present in the squad since but has been dropped for recent games which could be a sign for the future.

Pape Souaré

Full-back Souaré was made available for transfer in the January window after struggling to secure game time at Charlton Athletic. Despite his experience at higher levels and only joining Charlton Athletic last summer, his time may already be up.

Adam Matthews

Another full-back is out of contract at Charlton Athletic this summer. The former Celtic man is competing to keep himself at Charlton Athletic. Despite starting the season in the Charlton Athletic starting 11 at the start of the season, he has struggled since October for minutes.

Conor Washington

A player they will be keen to keep hold of. Washington is Charlton Athletic’s top scorer this season with nine goals. He is showing yet again this season he is a goalscorer. Keeping him in the summer is crucial.

Jason Pearce

Pearce is the Addicks’ club captain and has been made 166 appearances for Charlton Athletic. After signing a one-year contract, Pearce has been impressing as part of a three-man defence.

His performances may well earn him another contract extension at Charlton Athletic.

Jake Forster-Caskey

Currently out injured with a cruciate ligament injury, his contract is ending this summer. With over 100 appearances for Charlton Athletic, it could be likely that Charlton Athletic open up contract talks with him.

Stephen Henderson

An experienced ‘keeper but he has only made two league appearances this season. Coming to the latter stages of his career, Henderson may decide to continue as a backup option for Charlton Athletic.

There will be several teams that would be happy to make Henderson their number one.

Ben Watson

An FA Cup winner and former Chelsea player, Watson offers great experience for younger players around him. He only featured nine times in the league for Charlton Athletic and may be considering his options for next season.

Up next for Charlton Athletic is high flying Wigan Athletic.