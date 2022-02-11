Nottingham Forest will be keen to maintain their momentum with another win as they prepare for Stoke City’s visit to the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest picked up another important win in their charge up the table on Wednesday night, defeating fellow promotion contenders Blackburn Rovers 2-0 at Ewood Park. Steve Cooper’s side moved into the play-off spots for the first time this season, with the club sat in 6th place after 30 games.

They face another tough test this weekend though, with Michael O’Neill’s Stoke City making the trip to the City Ground. The Potters sit in 11th but are still in with a shout of a top-six finish, and a win against Nottingham Forest would do wonders for their confidence.

Nottingham Forest team news

Cooper looks as though he has no fresh injury worries to contend with heading into the clash with Stoke City, so he has a good range of options to pick from if he wishes to change it up at all.

The Nottingham Forest boss has said that the club will have to be wary with Joe Worrall’s rib injury though, after he returned early to feature in the memorable FA Cup win over current cup holders Leicester City.

Predicted XI

(3-4-2-1)

Samba (GK)

Worrall

Cook

McKenna

Spence

Yates

Garner

Lowe

Johnson

Zinckernagel

Davis

Philip Zinckernagel will be hoping to come back into the side this weekend after dropping to the bench against Blackburn Rovers. Jack Colback moved into the middle of the park while James Garner played slightly further forward, but Cooper could have his strongest side available to play this weekend.

Taking place at the City Ground, the game kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday afternoon.