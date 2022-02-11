Sheffield United make the visit to Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town this weekend as Paul Heckingbottom’s side look to make it five wins in a row.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have made an impressive rise up the Championship table in recent months.

Sheffield United sit in 10th place as it stands, one point away from the play-off spots after a run of four consecutive league wins. They will be determined to make it five this weekend with a serious statement of intent against Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers are enjoying a strong run of their own though, so the Blades will be expecting a tough test. Carlos Corberan’s side are yet to lose in 2022 and occupy an impressive 5th place.

Sheffield United team news

Rhian Brewster was ruled out for the rest of this season earlier this week and David McGoldrick picked up an injury in the midweek win over West Brom, so options at the top of the pitch are more limited. However, Billy Sharp, Olli McBurnie and Daniel Jebbison are all available.

Ben Osborn and Enda Stevens both remain out, but Morgan Gibbs-White will be hopeful of a return to the starting XI after appearing off the bench against the Baggies.

Predicted XI

(3-4-2-1)

Foderingham (GK)

Basham

Egan

Robinson

Bogle

Berge

Norwood

Baldock

Ndiaye

Gibbs-White

Sharp

Heckingbottom has room to make some changes if he wishes, with Rhys Norrington-Davies the obvious option on the left if he opts against deploying George Baldock in the role once again. The door could be open for Gibbs-White to return to the starting XI and both Conor Hourihane and John Fleck are also midfield options for Sheffield United.

The game kicks off at 12:30, taking place at the John Smith’s Stadium.