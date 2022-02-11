Middlesbrough midfielder Martin Payero is set to miss this weekend’s game against Derby County through injury, manager Chris Wilder has confirmed to The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough introduced Payero from the bench in the final minutes of their 2-2 draw with Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday evening. Just minutes after coming on, he came off worse in a full blooded challenge and had to leave the pitch on a stretcher.

The Argentine has had a season disrupted with injury already. Out of Boro’s 31 league games so far, Payero has played 12 times.

This hasn’t always been due to being on the treatment table of course, but he has missed out on the matchday squad through injury on seven occasions.

Speaking to The Northern Echo, manager Chris Wilder gave an update on the status of the 22-year-old and the nature of the injury.

“We’re waiting for the results of a scan”, he said.

“We’re waiting for the swelling to go down, so he misses out on Saturday.

“He’s got swelling around his ankle so we’ll wait for that to go down, get that scanned up and fingers crossed we’ll have a touch of luck with it and a touch of luck for the boy as well.”

Since Wilder took charge back in November, Payero has been limited to substitute appearances only.

He has came off the bench four times, including against Manchester United in the FA Cup fourth round, in which he scored an important penalty in the shootout.

The stellar form of Boro’s midfield trio of Matt Crooks, Jonny Howson, and Marcus Tavernier has meant his playing time has been minimal, but injuries, including this one, have certainly not helped the cause.

Middlesbrough will be hoping for a positive update on the former Atletico Banfield attacking midfielder and will look to get him integrated back into the squad for the end of season run in. The Teessiders are aiming for a place in the Championship top six and will want Payero to play a part in helping them achieve that goal.