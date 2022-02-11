Former Ipswich Town star Darren Bent has told free agent midfielder Jack Wilshere he “would enjoy” playing for the Tractor Boys as his search for a new club continues.

Wilshere, 30, is on the lookout for a new club having been out of football since his departure from Bournemouth at the end of last season.

The midfielder has spent time training with boyhood club Arsenal in a bid to maintain his fitness while he searches for a new club.

Now, Wilshere has spoken with former Ipswich Town striker Bent on talkSPORT, with the two discussing a hypothetical move to Portman Road for the free agent midfielder.

The former Arsenal man stated League One football “wouldn’t be an enjoyment” before telling Bent to send him some clips of the Tractor Boys. When asked about a potential move to Ipswich Town, Wilshere said (as quoted by the East Anglian Daily Times):

“No, I want to enjoy my football. League One wouldn’t be enjoyment for me.

“You would enjoy it,” Bent replied.

“They play good football. We’ve won six in eight. We’re trying to evolve and you could be part of that. The training ground is good and it’s not that far from where you live, just up the A12.”

Wilshere then said: “‘It is a big club in fairness – send me some clips.

“Alright, I will send you some. I’ll get McKenna on the phone,” Bent said.

Moving forward under McKenna

After a difficult first half of the season, Ipswich Town boss McKenna has helped the club take some strong strides forward since arriving.

The former Manchester United coach has helped revive the Tractor Boys’ push for a top-six finish. As it stands, the Portman Road outfit sit in 9th place, six points away from the play-off spots – although the vast majority of teams around them have a game or two in hand.

However, if they maintain this form, McKenna’s men will certainly be amongst the top sides in this division come the end of the campaign.