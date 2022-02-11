Middlesbrough chairman and owner Steve Gibson and Mel Morris have reached a resolution regarding Boro’s claim against Derby County.

Derby County’s ongoing administration battle has been a huge cloud over the club’s 2021/22 season so far, with their financial struggles looming over the club for the best part of two years now.

Not only that, but both Middlesbrough and Wycombe Wanderers have claims against the Rams regarding the club’s breaches of profitability and sustainability regulations.

It emerged recently that Derby County’s former owner Mel Morris and Middlesbrough chairman and co-owner Gibson had opened talks in a bid to resolve the claim against the Rams and now, a huge development has emerged.

As confirmed in a statement on Derby County’s official website, Morris and Gibson have reached an accord on a resolution of the claim made by Middlesbrough against the Rams.

The statement goes on to add that the details of the resolution will remain private, but have been shared with Derby County’s administrators, Quantuma. Moreover, it is said that the Middlesbrough claim will not be a hindrance to the Rams’ bid to find a new owner, which is of the utmost importance in the bid to save Derby County.

On-pitch matters…

With a resolution agreed, both sides will turn their attention to this weekend’s tie between the two sides.

Wayne Rooney’s side make the journey up to the Riverside to face an in-form Middlesbrough side. Chris Wilder’s side sit just outside the play-offs in 7th place, tied on points with Huddersfield Town.

As for Derby County, they will be looking to pick up another vital win as Rooney looks to lead his side to an unlikely escape from relegation.