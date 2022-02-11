Huddersfield Town loan star Levi Colwill will be offered a first-team chance at parent club Chelsea next season, it has been reported.

The 18-year-old has been a huge hit since linking up with Huddersfield Town in the summer transfer window.

He left Stamford Bridge on a temporary basis in a bid to pick up his first taste of senior football, and he has more than made the most of his chance to impress, successfully nailing down a starting spot under Carlos Corberan’s management.

Now, as per a report from TEAMtalk, Colwill is set to land a shot at Thomas Tuchel’s first-team when he returns to Chelsea in the summer.

The report states that those at Stamford Bridge have been keeping a close eye on his developments over the course of the season and, given his impressive performances, are planning on handing him a shot at a first-team spot as Tuchel looks to freshen up his defensive options.

In the meantime…

While the prospect of earning a first-team spot at Chelsea will be an exciting one, Colwill’s full focus will be on returning to full fitness and returning to Corberan’s starting XI following a spell out through injury.

The promising defender was ruled out until the middle of February after a fresh setback in his recovery from a knee injury.

It will be hoped that Colwill can make a smooth return to action sooner rather than later as the Terriers look to maintain their charge up the table. As it stands, Corberan’s side sit in 5th place and are yet to lose a game in 2022.