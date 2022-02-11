Bristol City have opened contract talks with key forward Antoine Semenyo in a bid to secure his long-term future.

The 22-year-old attacker has been in thoroughly impressive form for Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City side over recent months.

Pearson has persisted with deploying Semenyo at striker, with the Robins’ academy graduate previously operating anywhere across the front three. And, the Bristol City boss’ decision has paid off, with Semenyo returning five goals and five assists in his last 10 Championship games.

Now, it has been reported by Bristol Live that talks have begun over a new deal for Semenyo.

The report states that the Robins are keen to reward the forward’s recent efforts with a longer deal. As it stands, his contract at Ashton Gate runs out at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, though an option for a further 12 months is included.

Attracting interest from elsewhere…

Semenyo’s form began to attract attention from other clubs in the January transfer window, so Bristol City will be keen to tie him down to a fresh deal.

Nottingham Forest were said to have failed with a deadline day bid for the forward, while Watford were also linked with a late bid for Semenyo.

The Bristol City man isn’t only attracting attention at club level either. His performances have earned him some international recognition too. Delegates from the Ghanaian FA met with Semenyo recently to discuss a potential allegiance switch to the Black Stars, something the London-born forward is said to have expressed an interest in.