Sheffield United will be backed by a sold-out away end when they travel to The Den to face Millwall later this month.

The Blades’ surge up the Championship table over recent months has cooked up some excitement and optimism among Sheffield United supporters.

Paul Heckingbottom has led the Bramall Lane outfit to 10th after a disappointing start to the campaign under Slavisa Jokanovic’s management. The club sit just one point away from the play-off spots after picking up an important win over Steve Bruce’s West Brom during the week.

Later this month, Sheffield United travel down to London to face Millwall at The Den, and it has now been confirmed that Heckingbottom’s men will be backed by a sold-out away end for the tie.

The club announced on Friday morning that the allocation has been sold out, with 1,978 Sheffield United fans making the journey down to the capital to back their side.

Until then…

Before the trip to Millwall, four more important games await Sheffield United,

Next up is a trip to fellow promotion hopefuls Huddersfield Town, before a run of three home games. Hull City, Swansea City and Blackburn Rovers will all make visits to Bramall Lane over the next two weeks, so it will be hoped that the Blades can continue their strong form to ensure they head to Millwall full of confidence.

Some Sheffield United fans expressed their excitement on Twitter as they look forward to a trip to Millwall. Here’s what they had to say:

Love it. All board that signature 6:30 train to the big smoke😎 https://t.co/jnC9wj9Wqi — James (@jamesbdtbl) February 11, 2022

Be a good un this https://t.co/MoqALJ1Cgt — Razza (@Rxzzax) February 11, 2022