Nottingham Forest have sold out their ticket allocation for next month’s Championship clash with fellow promotion chasers Sheffield United.

Steve Cooper’s revival of Nottingham Forest’s season has helped cook up an optimistic and exciting atmosphere among the club’s supporters.

After taking over the club when they were sat at the bottom of the table, Cooper has overseen a meteoric rise. Forest now sit in 6th place, occupying the final play-off spot with 16 games remaining. Not only that, but Forest are in FA Cup fifth round after memorable wins over Arsenal and Leicester City.

The excitement among supporters has seen fans rush to purchase tickets for next month’s clash with Sheffield United too.

Almost a month before the game, Nottingham Forest have confirmed that they will be backed by over 2,700 supporters after they sold out their ticket allocation on Friday morning.

A potentially huge game

If both Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United can keep up their current form, the clash between the two sides could have huge ramifications at the top of the table.

Paul Heckingbottom has led his own charge up the Championship table, helping the Blades from the lower echelons of the league to just outside the play-offs. As it stands, Sheffield United sit in 10th, one point away from the top six after their midweek win over West Brom.

Upon the confirmation of Forest’s travelling support, some fans shared their excitement on Twitter. Take a look at what they had to say after the news of their Sheffield United sell-out:

Not even worth tweeting about anymore. Absolutely massive fan base#NFFC https://t.co/fYYUGwL1rP — Callum Castel-Nuovo (@callumcasteln) February 11, 2022

My clubs is massive ❤️❤️ 🎶just can’t get enough🎶 https://t.co/EEk7vxZ23c — Mattyyy (@Mattyyy1990) February 11, 2022

Another sell out, who’s got the best fans in the championship? 🙋🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/0Ldny0IKsU — KM (@NFFC_Kieran) February 11, 2022