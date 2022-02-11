Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted QPR to pick up a 2-0 away win against Championship strugglers Barnsley this weekend.

QPR travel up to Oakwell this weekend to face Poya Asbaghi’s Barnsley, who are in desperate need of a win.

The Tykes’ memorable promotion bid in the 2020/21 campaign seems a long time ago now, with the club now rooted to the bottom of the Championship. Asbaghi’s side are on a 13-game winless streak in the league, with their only victory of 2022 coming in an FA Cup thriller against League Two Barrow.

As for QPR, they will be hoping to maintain their push for promotion with another win this Saturday. Mark Warburton’s side sit in 4th place heading into the tie, only three points away from the automatic spots. The R’s will be keen to get back to winning ways though, after drawing 2-2 with Middlesbrough, a game in which they went ahead twice.

Ahead of the game, Sky Sports pundit Prutton has predicted QPR to condemn Barnsley to further misery, backing Warburton’s men to win 2-0. He said:

“Barnsley. Still labouring. Still bottom of the table. Six defeats in a row. And 13 without a win. It is hard to try and find anything positive to say, in truth.

“QPR would have been frustrated by their draw with Middlesbrough in midweek, but they are still fourth in the table and this is a great chance to get immediately back to winning ways.”

A tale of two sides…

While QPR have looked seriously impressive in recent weeks, Barnsley sit at the other end of the spectrum.

Relegation beckons for Asbaghi’s side unless they can turn around their form soon. The Tykes are eight points away from safety and have already been overtaken by Derby County, who have made up a huge deficit after being deducted 21 points.

It looks as though QPR should take all three points, but Warburton will be more than aware of the Championship’s ability to throw up shocks and surprises.