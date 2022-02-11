Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted a 2-1 away win for Sheffield United against Huddersfield Town ahead of Saturday afternoon’s game.

Huddersfield Town host fellow promotion hopefuls Sheffield United at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

The tie sees two of the Championship’s form sides clash at lunchtime. The Terriers are undefeated in 2022 and sit in 5th place in the Championship following their midweek draw with another in-form side, Preston North End.

As for Sheffield United, Paul Heckingbottom will be looking to make it five consecutive Championship wins against the Terriers. The Blades have turned around their season since Slavisa Jokanovic’s sacking, with the club now sat in 10th place – only one point away from the play-offs.

Ahead of the game, Sky Sports pundit Prutton has made his prediction, stating that he believes Heckingbottom’s Sheffield United will get the better of Carlos Corberan’s side and secure a fifth Championship win in a row. He said:

“Huddersfield’s draw against Preston won’t be making too many highlight reels come the end of the season! But it kept the Terriers unbeaten and that is massive for them in terms of momentum.

“Sheffield United beat West Brom in midweek, and are closing in on the top six with menace after four straight wins, with games in hand on all the above. They are the team to watch out for now. And I think they may make it five wins in a row here.”

An intriguing tie awaits…

Huddersfield Town have continued to exceed expectations this season and have become a tough team to beat under Corberan’s management. A win would be yet another boost to their play-off credentials and could even put them as close as three points away from the automatic promotion spots.

Sheffield United have started to meet the standard assumed of them when they returned to the Championship. After a sluggish start, the Blades have put in a string of strong performances under Heckingbottom, and a victory against fellow promotion hopefuls Huddersfield would be huge for their bid to return to the Premier League.